Photo Credit: ESPN

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed during a radio interview on Monday that the organization made a trade, and he added that a couple of more moves could be on the way ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But Jones didn’t reveal anything about the trade, and the move is still unknown as of the Cowboys’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones @SIRIUSXM just said Dallas has made a trade and could possibly make a couple of more before tomorrow’s deadline. He declined to share who is involved in the trade. Jones: “Immediately it will have him on the field and it will address some of the things… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 3, 2025

Ahead of the game on Monday Night Countdown, ESPN Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman said that he doesn’t think Dallas is just one player away from being a competitive football team. He also mocked Jones for announcing a trade and not saying who’s involved.

Jason Kelce: “Are [the Cowboys] one defensive player from all of a sudden being a competitive football team?” Troy Aikman: “No. No…. I think it’s interesting [Jerry Jones announces] there’s a trade, but you’re not going to announce who it is…” #NFLpic.twitter.com/6sQirFArOo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2025

Aikman took it a step further during the game broadcast as the Cardinals had a 24-10 lead over the Cowboys in the third quarter.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck explained the trade news and vague announcement from Jones (who watched the game alongside ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith).

“He may want to cancel that trade,” Aikman said. “I don’t think one player, from what I’ve seen tonight, is going to make a difference for this group.”

Troy Aikman on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys: “He may want to cancel that trade.” 🏈💀🎙️ #NFL #MNF https://t.co/7xjM7hLmh8 pic.twitter.com/xhSmk1yrGZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 4, 2025

“They’re beyond bad right now defensively,” Buck added.

“There’s no question,” Aikman responded. “If you’re talking about Trey Hendrickson, he was on this defense last year in Cincinnati. That was the equivalent of what we’re watching here tonight. And he couldn’t change [the Bengals’] fortunes.”

If one NFL player were going to make an enormous difference on defense, it would probably be Micah Parsons, whom the Cowboys traded to the Green Bay Packers before the season.

The Cardinals came away with a 27-17 road victory over the Cowboys, who are now 3-5-1 and have a dreadful defense. It’s just difficult to see a realistic path to the postseason at this point, even if Dallas added a good player or two to the roster.

Aikman, a Cowboys legend who hasn’t been afraid to question the organization, is right. Jones and the Cowboys really shouldn’t give up any draft capital to add to this team before the deadline.