Troy Aikman has enjoyed a very successful second career as a broadcaster, but he still wonders about the possibility of running an NFL franchise.

Aikman has wavered on his interest in being the general manager of an NFL franchise over the years. In 2019, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback admitted it was something he entertained. A few years later, Aikman said it wasn’t really something he aspired to do anymore. But during a recent appearance on the Sports Business Radio podcast with host Brian Berger, Aikman wouldn’t totally close the door on running a front office in the future.

If Aikman was going to pivot to a front office, he believes five years ago, when his youngest daughter graduated from high school, was the time to do it. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t listen if a team reached out now.

“At that point, I was really enjoying my broadcasting career. I was just getting ready to make the move over to ESPN, it’s been really enjoyable for me and then it kind of slipped me by. Will it come along at some point? Maybe, I doubt it, but maybe,” Aikman said. “As I’ve often said, if it doesn’t…there will be a part of me that always wonders as to whether or not I could have done the job. I’d like to think I could and would be good at it. But unless you do it, it’s just talk.”

When pressed on whether the opportunity to run a team might be something he would stop and entertain in the future, Aikman said, “Yeah, yeah, it might be. I’m not opposed to hard work…it’s not so much the hours that would be involved, it’s more about at my age currently, there would be a learning curve. Would an organization be willing to allow that to happen. It’s a young man’s game, it’s a young man’s world.”

Aikman recently said he has no plans of leaving the Monday Night Football booth alongside Joe Buck any time soon. And while he admitted he can’t envision being in the booth a decade from now, it was because Aikman wanted to work less when he gets to 70 years old, not more. So, if Aikman really does want to try his hand at running a team, the clock appears to be ticking.

Maybe the drive to run a franchise isn’t what it was for Aikman. But the continued lure keeping him interested in the opportunity appears to be the fact that he believes he would be good at it.

“I do feel like I could be a real asset to an organization,” Aikman continued. “Currently, I’m hopeful that I can continue to be an asset to my employer, ESPN and keep doing this for a little while longer.”