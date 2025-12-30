Photo Credit: ESPN

The Los Angeles Rams have a linebacker named Nate Landman, and ESPN color commentator Troy Aikman made sure to make the most of pointing that out during the Rams’ game on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

In the first quarter, Landman pressured Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and forced an incomplete pass.

“Nate Landman, he just keeps getting better, and better, and better,” Aikman said.

“So, you’re going Land-man,” Buck noted, as the surname is technically pronounced Land-min. “You’re going Land-man. I know you’re friends with Taylor Sheridan. So, you’re just skipping the Land-min thing.”

“Well, and he likes being called Land-man,” an excited Aikman explained. “Great show, great linebacker, great name. I mean, it just all ties together.”

Troy Aikman: “He likes being called Landman. Great show, great linebacker, great name. I mean, it just all ties together. The interesting thing- guess what his sister’s name is? Ocean Landman, and she was a swimmer at Oregon State. So there you go.” #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/qWqy8QqQeV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 30, 2025

“The interesting thing- guess what his sister’s name is?” Aikman continued.

“I’m not even going to try,” Buck responded.

“Ocean Landman, and she was a swimmer at Oregon State,” Aikman said. “So there you go.”

“That’s outstanding,” Buck replied, as they each laughed.

Taylor Sheridan is a famous television writer, producer, and director who created the Yellowstone universe and the Texas-based drama Landman. Billy Bob Thornton stars in Landman, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has even made an excellent cameo appearance. Additionally, Aikman’s beer, EIGHT Elite Light Lager, showed up in a recent episode of Landman.

In the fourth quarter, Landman had an injury concern but as able to get up and walk off the field.

“There’s Nate Landman down. He’s getting up; that’s a good sign,” Aikman said. “By the way, I did hear from Taylor Sheridan, and he told me that Nate Landman is his favorite player. No surprise there.”

Troy Aikman: “By the way, I did hear from Taylor Sheridan, and he told me that Nate Landman is his favorite player. No surprise there.” Joe Buck: “I like that you’re on a texting basis with Taylor Sheridan…” 🏈🎬🤠🎙️ #NFL #MNF https://t.co/c8wLyw8IDF pic.twitter.com/nF8qkvkfhR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 30, 2025

“I like that you’re on a texting basis with Taylor Sheridan,” Buck quipped.

“You’ll have to get Nate Landman a pair of cowboy boots so he can fit right in,” Aikman said.