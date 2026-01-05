Edit by Liam McGuire

Troy Aikman is among the best in the broadcasting business. The six-time Emmy Award nominee has earned praise for his NFL analysis and his willingness to criticize. He is also known for his fairness.

Still, when Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins had hired Aikman to help with their search for a new general manager, that understandably raised some questions. ESPN tried to quell those concerns by issuing a statement published by Front Office Sports, saying Aikman’s new, temporary job: “doesn’t interfere with his responsibilities with us. His schedule remains unchanged.”

Troy Aikman and ESPN might believe he can navigate this and remain objective. However, it is a conflict of interest. The impression that Aikman might not be as forthcoming with viewers because of his ties to one of the league’s 32 franchises is a problem. This, of course, is the same issue with Fox’s Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and is reportedly heavily involved with the front office.

While Brady has received a lot of positive press this season for his improvement as a broadcaster, the conflict of interest remains, no matter how much Fox or Brady tries to downplay it.

Aikman is an astute professional who has worked hard to become one of the top analysts in the game. His voice is synonymous with big games, much as the late John Madden’s was. No one is suggesting anything Machiavellian or that he would intentionally be anything but his usual blunt self. However, when you have a conflict, going out of your way to prove you’re being fair can lead to an overcorrection that also doesn’t serve the audience. And sometimes broadcasters show bias without being consciously aware of it.

That’s why, in many businesses, you must sign conflict-of-interest documents as a prerequisite to employment. It’s simply a company doing its due diligence to eliminate any appearance of a conflict of interest.

The Miami Dolphins have brought on Hall-of-Fame QB and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman as a consultant to advise the organization on its general manager search process, per sources.



It is not a permanent role, but he will be an advisor throughout the process for the Dolphins’ next GM. pic.twitter.com/a7GKAv0Ojf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2026

Apparently, there is no contractual impediment to Aikman’s involvement in specific NFL jobs with ESPN. This is likely something negotiated by his agent.

As a viewer, you may not care. What’s the big deal? Aikman was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and now broadcasts some of their games. Isn’t that a conflict of interest? Fair question. However, Aikman hasn’t played in the NFL since 2000. While his ties to Jerry Jones and the organization are well known, there’s no financial motive that would taint his analysis. Whatever biases anyone complains about are likely more perception than reality.

As a broadcaster, Troy Aikman might not care what the rest of the sports media world thinks. He might have ambitions to run an NFL front office one day, and this, in his mind, may be another step toward that goal. And so what if it’s a conflict of interest? He’s not the first to be in this position. NBC’s Grant Hill serves as a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks and holds the position of managing director for USA Basketball. Prime Video’s Udonis Haslem is the Vice President of Basketball Development for the Miami Heat.

Just because there’s precedent doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. When Aikman quarterbacked the Cowboys to three Super Bowls, he was successful in part because he strove for perfection for himself and his teammates. Having a side gig with the Dolphins makes one wonder if he’s still striving for perfection as a broadcaster.