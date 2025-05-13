Screengrab via ABC

Was Troy Aikman serious when he picked the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl or was he just making a joke at the expense of Michael Strahan?

You can judge for yourself based on the clip below, but it definitely seems more likely that it was the latter more than the former on Tuesday morning’s edition of Good Morning America.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were on set with Robin Roberts as the NFL continued their painstaking process of dropping select games as teasers for the full schedule release as part of the most unnecessarily drawn out announcement in the history of humanity this week. While the pair was there to reveal a Packers-Eagles Monday Night Football matchup, the former SportsCenter anchor also asked the longtime broadcasting duo for their Super Bowl picks.

While Joe Buck gave a more conventional answer of the Buffalo Bills finally getting over the hump, Troy Aikman picked his former team in the Dallas Cowboys and then gave a big cheer in the direction of GMA co-host and former NFL on Fox colleague Michael Strahan, who shook his head in bemusement.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman make their Super Bowl picks on Good Morning America. Buck: “I’m going to say Buffalo finally wins it.” Aikman: “Cowboys. Yea!” [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) May 13, 2025 at 9:56 AM

We are 99% sure this was just some playful banter on set given that Aikman was questioning whether or not the Dallas Cowboys job was even desirable after Mike McCarthy’s exit. And although he would probably love to see his former team recapture the glory that he was able to lead them to as a three-time Super Bowl winner, those days seem to be far ahead over the horizon. The arrival of George Pickens isn’t suddenly going to make Dallas a legitimate threat to win the Super Bowl, let alone win the NFC East against the two teams in the NFC Championship last year including the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

But at least Troy Aikman can hold one thing over Michael Strahan, at least the Cowboys have better Super Bowl odds than the New York Giants. For now.