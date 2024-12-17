Photo Credit: ABC

Few people understand what Caleb Williams is going through in 2024 than Troy Aikman. During his call of Week 15’s Monday Night Football game between Williams’ Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Aikman offered some words of encouragement and concern regarding Williams.

Early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, the Bears kicked a field goal. On the play before, Williams bought time by scrambling around before launching a risky pass to the end zone. As he was throwing the ball (which resulted in an incomplete pass), Williams took a stiff shot from Minnesota’s Jihad Ward. When the Monday Night Football broadcast returned from commercial, the cameras showed Williams on the sideline. Play-by-play man Joe Buck noted that Williams “Told us he is healthy but fatigued.”

“This is the time of year when college seasons are ending,” Aikman said. “So they are long years. And when you’re having the year that they’re having, they’re that much longer. What you worry about, Joe, for a young quarterback — and I went through it. I was 0-11 as a starter. And you know, he’s had a much better rookie season than I had.”

For Williams and the Bears, those words can cause optimism about the future.

Aikman was selected first overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. His first year was miserable as the Cowboys went 1-15 and — as Aikman noted — he went 0-11 as a starter. But in a few years, things turned around. Aikman quarterbacked the Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories and had a Hall of Fame career. So, while Williams and the Bears are struggling, we’ve seen a No. 1 pick become a legend after struggling mightily as a rookie. If Williams is ahead of where Aikman was as a rookie, there’s reason to believe the future can be bright.

Troy Aikman on a rough night and season for Caleb Williams. “I was 0-11 as a starter and he’s had a much better rookie season than I had.” “He was grimacing and in an enormous amount of pain. When you watch him, you can tell that he’s a defeated guy.” pic.twitter.com/Vv91cKVm9F — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2024

Of course, things can get better for Williams. That said, Aikman also shared a concern about the challenges the Chicago rookie is facing.

“When you mentioned we were watching him on the sidelines, he was grimacing and in an enormous amount of pain,” Aikman added. “And as I watch him, you can tell that he’s a defeated guy. I mentioned that he hasn’t been through anything like this at any point in his career. What you worry about is a rookie quarterback losing confidence.”

What likely makes this season worse mentally for Williams and the Bears is that there were early signs of significant progress. It wasn’t always pretty, but Chicago started the season 4-2 and was one play away from going to 5-2. But a miraculous Hail Mary gave the Washington Commanders a stunning win over the Bears in Week 8 and Chicago has not gotten back on track since. The loss to Washington was the first of an eight-game (and counting) losing streak for the Bears. And while there have been some close calls, most of the losses have been decisive.

So, while Williams may be ahead of where Aikman was at this point in his career, he has significant obstacles to overcome, as well.

[Photo Credit: ABC]