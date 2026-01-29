Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

If Bill Polian can’t remember whether he voted for Bill Belichick, then Troy Aikman doesn’t want 83-year-old retired NFL executive voting on the Hall of Fame.

When the most accomplished head coach in NFL history failed to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Polian was initially credited with being the ringleader behind the decision. Polian pushed back on those reports despite admitting he couldn’t remember with 100% certainty whether he voted for Belichick. He later claimed to have received confirmation from the Pro Football Hall of Fame that he did vote for Belichick.

But according to Aikman, the damage was done and the lack of accountability among voters is a big problem. Aikman joined The Musers on The Ticket in Dallas Thursday morning for his weekly appearance where he painted a very bleak picture of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after Belichick was snubbed. The Hall of Fame quarterback isn’t sure how far the fallout will extend after Belichick was denied entry on his first ballot, but he knows there’s work to be done if they want to regain credibility.

“A few days ago, I saw where Bill Polian said he was 95 percent certain he voted for Bill? What is that? If you can’t remember who you voted for, you shouldn’t be on the panel. Then he came back and said he’s 100 percent certain and it can be verified,” Aikman ranted. “I’m not trying to pick on Bill, maybe he had a senior moment, I have no idea. But at least 11 people did not vote for him.”

And so far, we’ve only heard from voters who have claimed they voted for Belichick on the first ballot. Aikman wants accountability from those 11 or more voters who snubbed the six-time Super Bowl winner.

“It’s a big black eye to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I think everyone now questions the process. I think it tarnishes everyone who is in the Hall of Fame,” Aikman said. “It defies logic, and I don’t care how they try to couch it or what they try to say about it, it makes no sense. The credibility of the Hall of Fame has been lost.

Aikman proceeded to speculate about the intensifying backlash and reaction to Belichick’s snub, wondering whether NFL Hall of Famers will boycott this summer’s induction ceremony. Further, will it cause Belichick to boycott the Hall of Fame?

“I saw something yesterday that he maybe has withdrawn himself from future consideration,” Aikman recalled while admitting he didn’t verify if it was true. “But if it is, I can’t say that I blame him.”

Belichick won six Super Bowls as a head coach, two more as a defensive coordinator, he has the second-most regular season wins of all-time and the most playoff wins in NFL history. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and it was blunder that he didn’t get in on the first ballot. But boycotting the Hall of Fame or claiming the honor has now been ruined for every other inductee seems unnecessary.

Maybe there needs to be more transparency, maybe the voting process needs a reckoning. But let’s not force this error to ruin the Hall of Fame for everyone else. The Baseball Hall of Fame has made some terrible decisions and they’re still doing just fine. Belichick will get in, and he will probably figure a way of wearing this snub as a badge of honor.