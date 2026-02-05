Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Troy Aikman arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After Tom Brady claimed he won’t be rooting for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, Troy Aikman claimed he would love to root for the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady will be in attendance for this weekend’s Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. And despite leading the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances of his own, Brady triggered the fanbase and some of his ex-teammates by insisting he won’t be rooting for his former team on Sunday.

During his weekly appearance with The Musers on The Ticket in Dallas Thursday morning, Aikman claimed Brady is just trying to play it neutral as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and NFL analyst for Fox, even though he won’t be calling the game this year. But if the roles were switched and it was Aikman attending a Super Bowl featuring the Cowboys for the first time in more than three decades, you can bet he’d be willing to admit his rooting interest.

“If the Cowboys were in the Super Bowl, there’s no question I would be rooting for the Cowboys,” Aikman said. “The hard thing I would have is if I was calling the game. Of course, Tom is not calling this game. But if I was calling the game next year and Dallas is in the Super Bowl and I’m asked during the week, ‘Hey, are you rooting for the Cowboys?’ That’s a hard one to answer because you’re calling the game. But outside of that, yeah, it’s kind of an easy question to answer.”

Although Dan Orlovsky believes the Dallas Cowboys are just now opening their Super Bowl window, recent history indicates Aikman probably won’t have to worry about his former team playing in the game next season when he’s slated to call it for ESPN and ABC. And while Aikman attempts to be unbiased when calling a Cowboys game, he looks forward to the day that he can follow in Roger Staubach’s footsteps by being a better ambassador for Jerry Jones’ franchise.

“He’s been a tremendous ambassador to the Dallas Cowboys,” Aikman said of Staubach. “And I’ve told him, and I’ve told others, ‘I would love to be Roger Staubach, I would love to be the homer for the Dallas Cowboys.’ But I’m a national broadcaster and I can’t always do that. One of these days, when I hang up the mic and I’m done, then I’ll go into Staubach mode, and I’ll be a Cowboys homer as well.”

And then there’s Brady. Who won six Super Bowls with New England, declared himself a “Patriot for life” in 2023 and has his own statue in front of the stadium. But even though he’ll be attending Super Bowl LX as a fan this weekend, Brady has no interest in being a Patriots homer.