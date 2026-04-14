Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Dave McGinnis, a longtime radio analyst for the Tennessee Titans and former NFL head coach, passed away on Monday in Nashville. He was 74.

The Titans announced the news on social media.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Dave “Coach Mac” McGinnis, who passed away Monday afternoon in Nashville with family at his side. pic.twitter.com/akNxD0PcHB — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 13, 2026

According to Jim Wyatt, beat writer for the Titans’ official website, McGinnis had been battling “an illness that first hospitalized him in early March.”

“In recent days, friends and colleagues, including a big group of former players and coaches he worked with during his coaching days, stopped by to see McGinnis in the Nashville hospital he was first admitted to back on March 4,” Wyatt added.

McGinnis had a 41-year coaching career that featured being the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003. His last coaching position was as assistant head coach for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012 to 2016.

After his coaching career concluded, “Coach Mac” became the radio analyst for games on the Tennessee Titans Radio Network in 2017. He quickly became a fan favorite and a big part of the Titans community.

Coach Mac breaks down some of his favorite plays of the year on Titans Film Room presented by @surface pic.twitter.com/rMiRMsJ2Px — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 3, 2026

The news has led to tributes pouring in on social media to recognize the devastating loss and the impact that McGinnis had.

The Rams are saddened by the passing of former assistant head coach Dave McGinnis. Our sincere condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/BMwXIiBQlA — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 13, 2026

This afternoon, surrounded by his family, my friend , my mentor, my hero Coach Mac Dave McGinnis passed away peacefully in Nashville after a short illness. I owe so much to this man. He made me a better broadcaster and I am a rich man for having him in my life.

Love you Mac! pic.twitter.com/2gXSEyIVzq — Rhett Bryan 📻 (@rhettbtennessee) April 13, 2026

Dave McGinnis loved to eat Mexican food and drink Diet Dr Pepper. When he was the Cardinals head coach, he took @NFLCharean and I to his favorite dives in Phoenix. Dave was a hell of a coach and an incredible guy who never forgot his Texas roots. This is an enormous loss for the… — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 13, 2026

Coach Mac was a good coach, an even better guy and a role model for everyone in town. He was the professor for so many fans, who loved the game like did, to learn the game like he knew it. The world lost a really great person in Coach Dave McGinnis. — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) April 13, 2026

Dave McGinnis was one of a kind and the best kind of coach for a newby NFL beat writer. RIP Coach Mac.https://t.co/iIp9SP9vdC — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) April 13, 2026

#Titans confirm the passing of coach Dave McGinnis aka “Coach Mac. Such a tremendous loss. Coach Mac was a good man. pic.twitter.com/wbIm4YD9pQ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 13, 2026