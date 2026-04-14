Dave McGinnis on the Tennessee Titans radio broadcast. Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com
By Matt Clapp on

Dave McGinnis, a longtime radio analyst for the Tennessee Titans and former NFL head coach, passed away on Monday in Nashville. He was 74.

The Titans announced the news on social media.

According to Jim Wyatt, beat writer for the Titans’ official website, McGinnis had been battling “an illness that first hospitalized him in early March.”

“In recent days, friends and colleagues, including a big group of former players and coaches he worked with during his coaching days, stopped by to see McGinnis in the Nashville hospital he was first admitted to back on March 4,” Wyatt added.

McGinnis had a 41-year coaching career that featured being the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003. His last coaching position was as assistant head coach for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams from 2012 to 2016.

After his coaching career concluded, “Coach Mac” became the radio analyst for games on the Tennessee Titans Radio Network in 2017. He quickly became a fan favorite and a big part of the Titans community.

The news has led to tributes pouring in on social media to recognize the devastating loss and the impact that McGinnis had.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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