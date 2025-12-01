Photo Credit: NBC

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks made an absolutely ridiculous touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth were in awe of what they saw.

On third-and-goal from the five-yard line in the third quarter, Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a jump ball toward the back right corner of the end zone. Burks somehow came down with the ball for an incredible one-handed touchdown catch to tie the game, and Washington made the extra point to take a 14-13 lead.

The insane Treylon Burks one-handed TD catch, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call for NBC. #NFL #SNF pic.twitter.com/dNLCL0cMHS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2025

“OH, HE CAUGHT IT!” Tirico exclaimed. “BURKS! UNBELIEVABLE TOUCHDOWN! INSANE STUFF FROM TREYLON BURKS!”

“The one that he heard from Dan Quinn was that Burks was so hungry for action, and that is a classic!” Collinsworth responded, while laughing in amazement. “One-handed, one fingertip over the edge of the ball to stop that thing, hold off the defender! STOP IT! That’s insane!”

“As good as you will EVER see!” Tirico said.

After the commercial break, Tirico noted that last Sunday was the 10-year anniversary of the iconic Odell Beckham Jr. one-handed catch on Sunday Night Football, and that led to a conversation comparing the two grabs.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth talk about the Treylon Burks one-handed TD catch in comparison to the iconic Odell Beckham Jr. grab. 🏈🔥🎙️ #NFL #SNF https://t.co/0BIXt0MyWr pic.twitter.com/WrIIyDVQHK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2025

“So, I present you this, Mr. Wide Receiver,” Tirico said to Collinsworth about the Burks catch compared to Beckham’s. “In the neighborhood?”

“In the neighborhood,” Collinsworth said.

“How close?” Tirico asked. “Next door?”

“A couple of blocks away,” Collinsworth answered.

“A couple of blocks?” Tirico responded in disbelief. “A couple of blocks? Come on! A couple of blocks? He’s up in the air, he’s getting knocked down! Look at Jayden Daniels! Look at Bo Nix!”

“I mean, you’ve got to acknowledge what Odell did, though,” Collinsworth explained. “He got fouled, he got pushed,

Either way, it’s a mind-blowing catch from Burks, who is in his first year with the Commanders after being a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022.