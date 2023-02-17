Live from New York it’s — Travis Kelce. Saturday, March 4 will be a day that nobody ever believed would come. Kelce, the superstar tight end for the plucky underdog Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, will host Saturday Night Live that night, with country star Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest.

Kelce was a guest on Thursday’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is where he announced the news. Fallon referenced a “big announcement” and then turned the floor over to Kelce, who made it official.

“Growing up, I was a huge, like (Chris) Farley, (Will) Ferrell, Fallon kind of guy growing up. Yeah, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother. And it’s an absolute honor and it’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4.”

During the applause, Kelce admitted “I am so nervous for that.”

The history-making tight end has long been known for having a big personality. He’s shown a lot of that personality off in the aftermath of Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce will be the first NFL player to host SNL in more than three years. J.J. Watt, then of the Houston Texans, hosted Saturday Night Live on February 1, 2020, the day before Kelce and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV.

[The Tonight Show on Twitter]