Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce is having quite the moment, racking up off-field success in addition to his on-field success. Kelce earned his fourth first-team All-Pro selection this past season and won his second Super Bowl ring. Off the field, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live, he just launched a music and food festival, and he and brother Jason host the successful New Heights podcast and even have a merchandising deal for it. And now, Kelce told TMZ this weekend he’s interested in a WWE role, and has reached out to The Miz with the hopes to “brew something into fruition here”:

Travis Kelce Says He's In Talks With The Miz About WWE Role https://t.co/Ii0VGglvDU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 30, 2023

Kelce told TMZ he was inspired to look into a WWE role after watching San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle at WrestleMania (where, funnily enough, Kittle teamed with Pat McAfee to beat The Miz):

“My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right, man. It was awesome to see him go nuts.”

It’s not clear yet if something here will wind up being “brewed into fruition.” There are a whole lot of people who want to appear in WWE, including even Stephen A. Smith, and not all of them wind up doing so. But the promotion has often brought in stars from other sports, and they’ve often used NFL tight ends in particular, from Kittle to one-time WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski. And Kelce’s off-field ventures, from that festival (he’s seen at that above) to his SNL hosting to his podcast and merch deal (and even his past reality dating show), indicate he can be a pretty compelling personality, and that might make him a good fit for WWE.

[TMZ; photo from Medium Rare]