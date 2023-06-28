Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce hosting SNL.

While star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is under contract with that team through 2025, he’s already been exploring opportunities outside being an NFL player.

Those have included hosting the regular New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, hosting Saturday Night Live (as seen above), putting on his Kelce Jam music and food festival, competing in the eighth edition of The Match (which will be held Thursday), and more.

In a big interview with Tom Kludt for Vanity Fair, Kelce discussed his desire to maybe call games someday.

His on-field legacy firmly secured, Kelce, 33, has raised the ceiling for what he could eventually do off it, whether it’s in the broadcast booth or even on the big screen. (He recently signed with talent powerhouse CAA.) Kelce is poised to join the fraternity of athletes who find greener pastures in retirement, but what precisely his next act will be remains to be seen. “I don’t know if what I want to do has really been done yet,” he says. …Broadcasting would be a logical move, and he could see himself in the booth as a color analyst for NFL games. “I could sit there, talk football, and make it relatable. I could get into the scheme of things. I could make it make sense to the people who are just now getting into it,” he says. “And I could bring the juice.”

It’s interesting that Kelce is that eager about potentially being in a booth. After all, he recently described podcasting as “the hardest job in the ****ing world.” (Many would probably disagree with that assessment.) And actual game broadcasts can be grueling in terms of travel and preparation. That’s why Peyton Manning kept turning them down, eventually winding up with a more casual Manningcast alternate broadcast format he prefers, and with that only being for 10 games a year.

But Kelce has certainly proven to be entertaining and engaging on his podcast and on SNL. There, Lorne Michaels told Kludt Kelce “killed it” and was “a natural,” and ranked him “near the top” of the athletes who have hosted. And he could be a good fit for a game booth if he wants to do that. As Kludt notes, though, there are lots of other arenas Kelce might explore, including acting:

The collaborative nature of SNL appealed to Kelce, reminding him of the team environment he’s operated in his entire life. And, buoyed by his well-received performance on the show, he wants to explore more opportunities in scripted comedy. “I have more of an understanding of when somebody puts something on the table, how I can make it more fun, how I can make it more me, and how I can really push the direction that the show is going,” he says. “It made me more comfortable in having a role in the team and process.” Eric Stonestreet, a star of Modern Family and a diehard Chiefs fan, believes Kelce “will have the ability to do much more than just commentate on football.” “Can he be an actor? One hundred percent,” says Stonestreet, who has gotten to know Kelce through charity work in Kansas City. “Good performance starts with what Travis possesses naturally, which is an open heart.” In our discussion of future plans, Kelce also mentioned that he’s interested in hosting a game show someday. Suffice it to say, he’s keeping his options open.

Kelce has also talked about interest in a WWE role. And the podcast certainly seems to be working out well for him and Jason. And as he told AA earlier this year, he wants to expand and grow the Kelce Jam, and explore other things where he can have an ownership stake:

“At this point in my career, I’m over just putting my name on things. I love being an entrepreneur and being able to build with my partners. I’ve learned I really get out what I put into my businesses, and Kelce Jam is certainly no different. It’s great to be truly invested in all of my projects and I can’t wait to see what Kelce Jam grows into.”

And Kelce’s football career still has a way to run too. So we’ll see what exactly he winds up doing afterward. But it’s definitely notable that game broadcasting is on the radar for him.

[Vanity Fair]