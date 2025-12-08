Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce looked like a man who just saw his career flash before his eyes.

He had just had his second consecutive drop, leading to yet another Patrick Mahomes interception, which has become a concerning theme for the Cincinnati product in his 13th season. But what’s not common is the body language we saw on the sideline after the fact. The 36-year-old looked like he saw a ghost, pacing back and forth on the sideline with his helmet on, unable to process what had just happened.

You have to wonder if this is it for Kelce, who may be coming to terms with the inevitable.

Cris Collinsworth: “The faces of champions are really struggling to comprehend what is happening to this football season… [Tonight] was a breakdown across the board of the people that have made this franchise great over the past decade.” 🏈🎙️ #NFL #SNF pic.twitter.com/oW5oW42RGX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2025

Of course, he could haul in eight receptions for 100-plus yards next week and shut us up. But he wasn’t doing much talking after the game. In fact, according to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, Kelce declined to speak to reporters in the locker room following Kansas City’s 20-10 loss to the Texans. It’s not the norm for Kelce, who Taylor indicated was one of the last players in his uniform, standing there fully suited up like he couldn’t quite process what had just happened.

He declined a few minute ago. He was 1 of the last guys to take their uniform off. https://t.co/Hkq5w7XeGI — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 8, 2025

Suppose you look at the replies to Taylor’s post. In that case, several fans have indicated that this is what Kelce does, that he declines to elaborate so he can use his podcast as his platform to control the narrative, which in the age of athlete-driven media is certainly plausible.

But judging by his body language on the sideline as the lights started to dim on the Chiefs’ dynasty, and the fact that he still had his uniform on, is telling. This felt different. This felt like someone wrestling with something bigger than one bad game.