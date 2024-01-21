Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to fans before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Is Travis Kelce nearing the end of his playing career? Michele Tafoya seems to believe so.

In an interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Marc Ryan, Tafoya predicted that Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night’s Divisional Round matchup, citing extra motivation.

“I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season, like his brother,” she said.

Ryan followed up with Tafoya, asking if she could “shed any light” on her theory. Tafoya couldn’t name her source. She did opine that Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, would potentially be a good alternate broadcast option for Sunday Night Football, similar to what the ManningCast is for Monday Night Football.

“Well, I can’t really reveal my source. But I can just say that I think he’s looking at future plans. Now with his brother retiring — I kinda tweeted this out as a tease — I could totally see those two pulling a Peyton and Eli Manning sorta gig, maybe on Peacock. The companion piece to Sunday Night Football, where you’ve got the Peyton and Eli cast on ESPN2 for Monday Night Football, why doesn’t Peacock do that with the Kelce brothers on Sunday Night Football.”

Michelle Tafoya: "I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season, like his brother." "I think he's looking at future plans…I could totally see those 2 pulling a Peyton and Eli Manning sorta gig, maybe on Peacock." (via: @CarlosWithAK)https://t.co/Z5bOameU0f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 21, 2024

That definitely is intriguing to think about. That said, it’s worth noting that Kelce’s recent words have gone strongly against Tafoya’s prediction.

Prior to Kansas City’s Wild Card Round win over the Miami Dolphins, Kelce said strongly implied that he’s coming back for the 2024 season.

“I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it.” He added “I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world — like getting on camera, the SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me. But it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. Because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

Travis Kelce putting the retirement talk to rest today pic.twitter.com/ZzaO61WS21 — Daniel Harms? (@InHarmsWay19) January 11, 2024

[Karlos Ortiz, Daniel Harms]