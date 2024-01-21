Michele Tafoya said in an interview that she believes Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will retire at the end of his career. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to fans before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBCNFLBy Michael Dixon on

Is Travis Kelce nearing the end of his playing career? Michele Tafoya seems to believe so.

In an interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Marc Ryan, Tafoya predicted that Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night’s Divisional Round matchup, citing extra motivation.

“I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season, like his brother,” she said.

Ryan followed up with Tafoya, asking if she could “shed any light” on her theory. Tafoya couldn’t name her source. She did opine that Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, would potentially be a good alternate broadcast option for Sunday Night Football, similar to what the ManningCast is for Monday Night Football.

“Well, I can’t really reveal my source. But I can just say that I think he’s looking at future plans. Now with his brother retiring — I kinda tweeted this out as a tease — I could totally see those two pulling a Peyton and Eli Manning sorta gig, maybe on Peacock. The companion piece to Sunday Night Football, where you’ve got the Peyton and Eli cast on ESPN2 for Monday Night Football, why doesn’t Peacock do that with the Kelce brothers on Sunday Night Football.”

That definitely is intriguing to think about. That said, it’s worth noting that Kelce’s recent words have gone strongly against Tafoya’s prediction.

Prior to Kansas City’s Wild Card Round win over the Miami Dolphins, Kelce said strongly implied that he’s coming back for the 2024 season.

“I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it.” He added “I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world — like getting on camera, the SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me. But it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career. Because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

[Karlos Ortiz, Daniel Harms]

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. He is Bay Area native living in the Indianapolis area. Michael is also a big nerd when it comes to sports history and to a slightly lesser extent, all history. Beyond that, loves tacos, pizza and random Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985 (mostly personal but a lot of sports)/@mdixonsports (All work/sports related)

Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon