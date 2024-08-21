Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the past year, Travis Kelce has won a Super Bowl and struck up a relationship with Taylor Swift. And he’s now crossing another item off his bucket list.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Adam Sandler announced that the Kansas City Chiefs star will play a cameo role in the upcoming sequel Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix officially announced the film in May, with Sandler reprising his role as the iconic golfer from the 1996 original.

Kelce mentioned at the time on his New Heights podcast that he’d love a role — any role — in the new film.

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening on Happy Gilmore 2. I’ll be a f****** extra … anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in,” Kelce said.

Kelce later sported a Happy Gilmore hat on a podcast episode, leading to rumors he might be making an appearance.

Sandler seemed impressed with Kelce.

“Travis has … he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said on the Tonight Show (via Billboard.com). “He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

While Sandler did not mention a specific role for Kelce, the Chiefs star speculated during that podcast earlier this year he could see himself playing the heckler in the crowd, or the Bob Barker role (just try to imagine Kelce duking it out with Sandler on the golf course).

Kelce continues to build his career beyond the playing field. He’s appearing in Ryan Murphy’s new FX horror series, Grotesquerie, which premieres this fall. He is hosting the Amazon Prime game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? And according to multiple reports, he’s also in talks to star in the Lionsgate action-comedy Loose Cannons.

[Billboard.com]