Screengrab: ‘New Heights’

Travis and Jason Kelce are having an incredible summer.

The brothers are the faces of multiple national ad campaigns, recently launched a new cereal in partnership with General Mills, and, according to a new report, are looking to cash in on their tremendously successful New Heights podcast.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the brothers are discussing a $100 million deal with podcasting network Wondery.

The podcast, which launched in 2022, has regularly appeared in the top 10 sports podcasts on both Apple and Spotify as listeners tune in in droves to hear the latest on Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift, Jason’s adjustment to retirement after his 13-year NFL career came to an end earlier this year, or, currently, Jason’s time in Paris for the Olympics and Travis’ time at Kansas City Chiefs training camp as he and the team attempt to win a third straight Super Bowl.

Jason’s Olympic fits just get better and better @ilona_maher pic.twitter.com/Qd6xHpZ402 — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 30, 2024

Wondery has emerged as a heavy hitter in the podcast space recently, hosting Shameless, Morbid, and JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three, which ran from August 2020 until earlier this summer when Redick was named head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

If the network is looking for a successful sports podcast, New Heights could very easily fill the spot vacated by Redick’s former show.

[Wall Street Journal, New Heights]