Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With less than a week to go, it was starting to look dicey for Turning Point USA and its long-planned “All-American Halftime Show,” meant to be a conservative-friendly alternative to Super Bowl LX’s Halftime Show with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.

Originally announced in October, the organization finally shared last week how people would be able to watch the show. As for who would be performing, a TPUSA rep told TMZ in early January that they would not reveal their list of performers until the show began, causing some to speculate if they were having trouble filling the lineup or that the show might not happen at all.

Finally, we know who will be performing. On Monday, TPUSA announced that Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett would grace the stage.

THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! 🔥 Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xwurEhdB13 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 2, 2026

Kid Rock, real name Robert James Ritchie, who has spent much of his professional career morphing to whatever genre seemed to make money for him at any given moment, has become a mainstay of MAGA-centric events and has been considered one of the more likely performers to appear. He is currently headlining the “Rock the Country” tour, which is dealing with a series of artist cancellations.

Gilbert is a country-rock singer and songwriter known for co-writing and originally performing “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kind of Party.” He previously made headlines in 2023 when he smashed a can of Bud Light on stage in response to the beer brand’s connection with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Brice is a country music singer whose hits include “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” and “One of Them Girls.”

Barrett is an American country music singer and actress who appeared on the 16th season of American Idol.

The show will be broadcast live on TPUSA and Charlie Kirk’s YouTube channels, as well as the organization’s X and Rumble pages. It will also be broadcast on several cable channels and streaming services, including The Daily Wire, Real America’s Voice, Trinity Broadcasting Network, Charge!, The National News Desk, New Tang Dynasty (NTD), and One America News.



TPUSA’s show has its work cut out for it, competing against the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Bad Bunny is currently one of the world’s most popular musical artists and the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2025 with nearly 20 billion streams. He’s also coming off a huge night at the Grammys, winning Album of the Year. And despite mostly singing in Spanish, he’s the ideal halftime performer for the NFL, which is looking to expand its international footprint.