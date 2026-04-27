Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps more than any other television rating, the NFL Draft is the hardest to parse out given the myriad of broadcasts, both linear and digital, available to viewers. For that reason, it’s difficult to compare NFL Draft viewership to most other television programs.

That won’t stop the league from touting strong viewership, however. And across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN app, NFL+, TikTok, YouTube, and X, the league says it averaged 13.2 million viewers during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. According to the NFL, it was the third most-watched first round on record.

🚨First Round Viewership🚨 1st round coverage of the 2026 @NFLDraft averaged 13.2 million across all linear & digital platforms 3rd most-watched Day 1 ever & 2nd most-watched since 2020 Record crowd of 805,000 fans across all 3 days in Pittsburgh Release:… pic.twitter.com/q0q3149Rwx — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) April 27, 2026

Of course, it’s nearly impossible to figure out exactly how the NFL is measuring much of this viewership, which includes the audience tuned in for The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular on YouTube, TikTok, and X. Viewership on those platforms is not measured by Nielsen, the audience measurement firm whose ratings are treated as currency within the television business. So an aggregate audience of 13.2 million viewers for Day 1 of the draft cannot be treated as equivalent to a program earning the same audience solely through Nielsen ratings.

Ironically, that exact scenario would apply to Round 1 of last year’s draft, which averaged 13.2 million viewers across the three linear networks (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network), but did not include digital viewership like McAfee’s show. All things equal, the first round of this year’s draft declined versus 2025.

Regardless, Thursday’s audience continues to affirm that the NFL Draft is a major viewership draw. Most non-NFL leagues cannot come close to an audience of 13.2 million viewers until late into the postseason. The NFL can attract an eight-figure audience more than four months before its season even begins. That alone should tell you everything you need to know about the NFL’s place in the American sporting conscious, no matter how it decides to measure its viewership.