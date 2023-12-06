David Carr on NFL Total Access in 2021. (NFL.com.)

There are many fans who believe some sports analysts will say the most outrageous things, whether they believe them or not, hoping for a viral moment.

That might help explain David Carr’s train of thought Tuesday on NFL Network’s NFL Total Access.

Or maybe the former NFL quarterback really does believe the Philadelphia Eagles should bench MVP-contending quarterback Jalen Hurts and start Marcus Mariota.

Carr really said that, and even doubled down to defend that idea when co-host Michael Robinson became incredulous with disbelief.

“Clearly, Jalen isn’t comfortable reading through a defense in a drop-back scenario,” Carr said. “Some would say he’s not even good at it. I think that when you look at this team, you have to have a serious conversation if you’re Philly: Is it better for us to play Marcus Mariota right now and let Jalen get fully healthy?”

Robinson argued the point.

“We just had a board up there rating his MVP odds,” Robinson said.

“If you’re (Eagles head coach) Nick Sirianni, this is the type of decision and conversation you have to have if you have a big-picture mentality,” Carr continued. “I think you can have that conversation with Jalen.”

“I’d say [Mariota] is probably better at playing quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Right now, he’d be more productive.”

Robinson turned to the camera and theatrically said, “Hey, I didn’t say that Philly! I didn’t say that Philly!”

Carr apparently really believes what he said. He noted that Hurts has been hobbled by a bone bruise in his knee, and the Eagles offense has not be as effective lately.

But Hurts remains an MVP contender this season who took the Eagles to the Super Bowl earlier this year. Mariota is a journeyman QB playing on his fourth team in five seasons.

Carr’s argument makes no sense to football fans — but it created a buzz on X/Twitter. Unfortunately for Carr, the responses were not kind.

