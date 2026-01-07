The NFL Playoffs are finally here but surprisingly, we are missing out on some big names and familiar stars. The biggest shock is that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are absent after dominating the AFC for the last several years. On the NFC side, the feel good Detroit Lions are out as are everybody’s favorite ratings darling and punching bag in the Dallas Cowboys.

Super Bowl LX is almost guaranteed to set a ratings record in February 2026 with the new Nielsen Big Data measurement system. NFL ratings are up quite a bit throughout the regular season. And with the increased emphasis on out of home viewing, the Super Bowl should be the one event above any other that will see the biggest boost to the numbers.

Last year’s Eagles-Chiefs game set a viewership record of 127.7 million viewers and NBC should easily surpass that total this year no matter who makes the game. But, you can be willing to bet that the network would like to see some matchups more than others. With that in mind, here are the Top 10 Super Bowl LX matchups for NBC next month. (Advanced apologies to fans of the Panthers, Jaguars, and Texans.)

10) Eagles vs Steelers – Rivalry game with state bragging rights? Check. Defending Super Bowl champions? Check. Brand new Super Bowl matchup with two of the most storied franchises in NFL history? This one checks all the boxes.

9) 49ers vs Chargers – Jim Harbaugh going against his former team would be sneakily entertaining as he looks to go one step further with the Chargers than he did with the 49ers. And he would have to do it in the 49ers’ home stadium.

8) Steelers vs Packers – Aaron Rodgers facing his former team in the Super Bowl would be an incredible storyline. The only reason it’s not ranked higher is it’s not that realistic to happen at +12500 odds according to FanDuel.

7) Broncos vs Rams – Sean Payton would look to become the first NFL coach to win a Super Bowl with two teams. And he would do it against the team that controversially prevented his Saints from reaching their second Super Bowl thanks to one of the most infamous no-calls in the history of sports.

6) Bills vs Eagles – Josh Allen finally reaching the Super Bowl and climbing the mountain in the AFC, then having to overcome the reigning champions would be a fitting final chapter in the movie script.

5) Patriots vs Bears – A matchup between the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft would be an incredible changing of the guard moment for the NFL. And the history of the Patriots and Bears would only be an added bonus.

4) Broncos vs Seahawks – The two top seeds in each conference can never be considered a bad Super Bowl matchup. And we’ve actually seen this game before. Hopefully it would be closer than the 43-8 Seattle win in Super Bowl XLVIII, though.

3) Patriots vs Eagles – NBC couldn’t lose with this matchup as Drake Maye looks to begin a new Patriots dynasty going against the defending Super Bowl champions and offering a rematch of one of the greatest Super Bowls in history. Nick Foles would have to do the coin toss, right?

2) Patriots vs Rams – Another matchup dripping with storylines. Not only would it be a game between the leading MVP candidates in Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye, it would also be a Super Bowl rematch from just a few years ago. And this version could not possibly be a worse game than the first.

1) Bills vs Bears – If NBC could pick one game, this one would be it. Just imagine the potential. Josh Allen finally making the Super Bowl and the Bills looking to win their first title. Caleb Williams and the Bears looking for only their second Lombardi Trophy. NBC would take this matchup and pop champagne bottles all night long.