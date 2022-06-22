According to reports, Tony Siragusa passed away today. He was 55 years old.

TMZ broke the news:

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports. “It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” the ex-running back said on Wednesday. A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet been revealed.

A former defensive tackle, Siragusa played twelve seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. He won a Super Bowl with Baltimore as a key part of one of the best defenses in NFL history.

After his playing career, Siragusa jumped to broadcasting, spending over a decade at Fox Sports, working most memorably with Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston. He also had a career as a reality host on DIY, as well as appearing in dramatic film and television (The Sopranos, 25th Hour). Siragusa was married with three children.

RIP, Tony.

[TMZ]