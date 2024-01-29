Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A fan takes a photo of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (center) walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
All eyes were on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII following a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Swift and Kelce met on the field and exchanged kisses in a heartwarming moment to celebrate the big win. However, it was former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo who had some special words of praise for the pop superstar.

Per Yahoo Sports’ senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, Swift and Romo saw one another in the middle of the media scrum. Swift complimented Romo, who was on the call with Jim Nantz. He replied by saying she was doing an even better job, to which she said, “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.”

That was followed by a fist bump right in front of Travis’ mother, Donna.

Hopefully, Taylor had a moment to remind Romo that she is not, in fact, Kelce’s wife. At least not yet. If nothing else, Romo needs to stop giving Swifties too much hope as they’d absolutely love for that to happen. As far as we know, they’re still just in a relationship.

After the win, members of the Chiefs were on the stage accepting their AFC championship trophy when Kelce took the mic and belted a few notes from “Fight For Your Right” by The Beastie Boys, all while Swift cheered him on.

