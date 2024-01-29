Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes were on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII following a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Swift and Kelce met on the field and exchanged kisses in a heartwarming moment to celebrate the big win. However, it was former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo who had some special words of praise for the pop superstar.

Sealed with a kiss. Taylor Swift congratulates Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs secure a spot in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/jsuZZH3qVx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 28, 2024

Per Yahoo Sports’ senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, Swift and Romo saw one another in the middle of the media scrum. Swift complimented Romo, who was on the call with Jim Nantz. He replied by saying she was doing an even better job, to which she said, “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.”

That was followed by a fist bump right in front of Travis’ mother, Donna.

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

Hopefully, Taylor had a moment to remind Romo that she is not, in fact, Kelce’s wife. At least not yet. If nothing else, Romo needs to stop giving Swifties too much hope as they’d absolutely love for that to happen. As far as we know, they’re still just in a relationship.

Taylor Swift could be a replacement-level NFL color commentator but Tony Romo could never write the Cruel Summer bridge https://t.co/V18QGItNzc — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) January 29, 2024

After the win, members of the Chiefs were on the stage accepting their AFC championship trophy when Kelce took the mic and belted a few notes from “Fight For Your Right” by The Beastie Boys, all while Swift cheered him on.

[Jori Epstein]