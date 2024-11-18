Photo credit: CBS

Tony Romo might be the lead NFL analyst for CBS, but that doesn’t mean his analysis always sounds like its coming from a lead analyst.

Romo and broadcast partner Jim Nantz were on the call for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills matchup Sunday afternoon on CBS. And it only took about two minutes for Romo to have Bills fans shaking their heads at the broadcast. It happened right after Bills quarterback Josh Allen converted a third down pass to Amari Cooper for a 30-yard gain.

“Great job by Brandon Beane in the offseason, to go out and get a No. 1 player.” – Tony Romo referring to Amari Cooper pic.twitter.com/nMa0mDAarN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2024



“This is the game-changer,” Romo said of Cooper. “It’s a great job by Brandon Beane in the offseason to go out and get a number one player…as soon as you get a number one receiver, he gets the ball if he doesn’t get help. And that is what everyone that they would be missing when they lost Diggs. Wonderful job by this front office. They still have one.

But there’s one obvious problem with Romo’s praise of Buffalo’s front office. The Bills entered the regular season without addressing their need for a number one receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in April. And it wasn’t until after Week 6 that Beane finally went out and found that number one receiver in Cooper.

In defense of Romo, this was the first time he and Nantz were on the call for a Bills game this season. So maybe Romo showed up to work, saw Cooper’s name on the roster and just assumed he’s been there all year. But also, Romo has to know Cooper was on the Cleveland Browns for the first six weeks of the season. And when every Bills fan watching the game on TV knows Cooper was on the Browns for the first six weeks of the season, it’s a bad look that the lead analyst on the broadcast didn’t know it.

[CBS]