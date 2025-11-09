Credit: CBS

CBS Sports lead NFL analyst Tony Romo is getting cheeky.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is now going on a decade in the top CBS booth, and there’s no doubt he’s gotten pretty comfortable alongside his play-by-play partner Jim Nantz. For those watching the New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game called by the duo on Sunday, some might argue too comfortable.

During the second quarter, Romo made a comment about the Patriots that had viewers wondering, “Did he really just say that?”

According to Tony Romo, the Patriots are “DTF.” DETAILS. TOUGHNESS. And they FINISH. Why, what else do you think he meant? pic.twitter.com/aBPC0lOTh5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2025

“This team is DTF, Jim. The Patriots: Details. Toughness. And they finish. That’s my moniker,” Romo said.

“That sounds very close to what [Patriots head coach Mike] Vrabel tells them, too,” Nantz replied.

“He says that too?” asked Romo.

“Yeah, except I think the ‘T’ might be ‘technique’ for him, but it’s all good,” Nantz told his partner.

The reality is, neither of those acronyms were what most viewers had in mind when they heard Romo say the Pats were “DTF.” Most understand those three letters to mean “down to … get frisky,” or at least something to that effect.

Perhaps that’s why coaches like Vrabel use the acronym. Players are going to remember “DTF” a lot easier than three other letters. For Romo, it serves as an opportunity to get a little naughty on national television.