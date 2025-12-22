Photo Credit: CBS

The perception of CBS Sports color commentator Tony Romo has taken a big hit over the last couple of years after he drew plenty of praise in his early time as a broadcaster. But Romo provided sharp commentary on a crazy touchdown play that the officials initially got wrong in Sunday’s wild game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

Pittsburgh had second-and-10 at Detroit’s 45-yard line with 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

“Oh, you got one-on-one outside,” Romo said while using his telestrator to circle the matchup on the CBS broadcast. “Linebacker on (Kenneth) Gainwell.”

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers indeed went to running back Kenneth Gainwell with a deep pass that Gainwell dove for inside the Detroit 15-yard line. Gainwell got up and ran into the end zone, celebrating what he believed was a touchdown, as a flag was thrown on the play.

“I don’t think he was touched!” Romo said before any replays were shown on CBS, and before officials got together to discuss the play. “I think this is going to be a touchdown, Jim!”

Kenneth Gainwell scores a ridiculous Steelers touchdown on a catch that was initially ruled incomplete. Tony Romo was all over this one (beginning with the Aaron Rodgers pass going to Gainwell, and then nailing the catch/TD). 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/gFNuC7qALy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2025

“Gainwell thinks he has it,” Nantz said.

“I’m not joking… This could be a touchdown,” Romo continued.

Referee Carl Cheffers, who had an eventful day, then announced that the pass was ruled incomplete after discussing it with officials.

“Oh, that’s a catch!” Nantz said in agreement with Romo, after CBS showed a replay.

“Who touches him?” Romo asked.

“No one.” Nantz responded. “No one. Once he possessed it, no one touched him! Got on his feet, went to the end zone for the touchdown, it appears to us. Gene Steratore, how do you see it?”

Steratore, the CBS rules analyst and a former longtime NFL official, said, “Yeah, Jim, I’m seeing exactly what you are. What an amazing play here by Gainwell.”

As Steratore continued to offer his analysis, Cheffers announced that the ruling had been reversed to a catch and Steelers touchdown.

So, Romo was correct both in what the Steelers were going to do on the play and that they turned it into a touchdown instead of an incompletion. Very well done.

That ended up being a huge play for the AFC North-leading Steelers as part of a 29-24 upset road victory over the Lions.