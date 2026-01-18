Photo Credit: CBS

It’s been a tough last week for CBS color commentator Tony Romo after he was criticized for his broadcasting performance of the AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, and he later revealed that he was sick during the broadcast.

Romo had another moment that was mocked during the first half of Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game between the Bills and Denver Broncos, but he followed it up with excellent commentary ahead of a Broncos touchdown play in the second quarter.

The game was tied 10-10 with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter, and Denver had second-and-10 just inside the Buffalo 30-yard line with no timeouts remaining.

“I always felt like you could take a shot to the end zone here,” Romo, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, said. “If teams play sideline defense, they don’t want you to get it out of bounds. I’d send someone right downfield. If the safety’s there, make the out cut.”

The Broncos indeed took the shot to the end zone, and quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey connected for a 29-yard Denver touchdown.

Tony Romo was all over the Broncos’ TD play ahead of halftime. 🏈🎯🎙️ #NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HmbjqQ3Jdd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2026

“What a call!” CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz exclaimed as the Broncos got the touchdown.

“Big props to you, Tony, for taking that shot on second down,” Nantz added. “You said you always feel like you could do it, they did it. And they were rewarded!”