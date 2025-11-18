Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the Los Angeles Rams’ 21-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and Tony Romo had some thoughts on where the veteran quarterback stands in the MVP race.

During the Chiefs-Broncos broadcast, Adam Schein cut in with an in-game update highlighting Stafford’s touchdown to Adams. Schein said Stafford “continues to play like the MVP.” Jim Nantz agreed, noting that Stafford hasn’t gotten enough attention as an MVP candidate.

“He hasn’t,” Romo said. “Stafford should almost be the leader in the clubhouse.”

Tony Romo says Matthew Stafford “should almost be the leader in the clubhouse,” as far as the MVP race goes. pic.twitter.com/mGkPtNV7nd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2025

That’s an odd way to put it. “Leader in the clubhouse” is a golf term for the player who’s finished their round with the best score while others are still playing. With seven weeks left in the NFL regular season, nobody’s finished their round.

Stafford is the betting favorite to win MVP at most sportsbooks, including DraftKings, following the Seattle victory. He moved from +300 to +150 odds, ahead of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+185), Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The 37-year-old leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions through 10 games. The Rams are 8-2 and tied for the best record in the NFC.

Stafford hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 3. He just became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdowns with no interceptions in three consecutive games. He’s completing 67.1% of his passes for 2,557 yards with a passer rating of 114.8.

If the season ended today, Stafford would be the MVP. But it doesn’t end today. There are seven weeks left. You can’t be the leader in the clubhouse when you’re still on the front nine. Romo could have just said Stafford is the MVP favorite right now. Instead, he hedged with “should almost be” and used a phrase that suggests the race is over.

It’s not.