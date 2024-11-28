Credit: CBS

Tony Romo loves to do two things: Fawn over an NFL quarterback like Gollum and The Ring all day long, and sing.

It’d been a while but Romo showcased those velvet pipes on Thursday during the Thanksgiving showdown between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Announcer Jim Nantz welcomed the CBS audience back from a commercial during the second quarter while a woman holding up a baby at Ford Field was shown on the Jumbotron.

“Babies are hoisted in the air for The Lion King and Circle of Life. Beautiful moment here. You see Jared Goff…”

Before Nantz could segue into his next thought, Romo dusted off the vocal cords and launched into a rendition of the iconic “Circle of Life” song from the hit film and musical, which begins with lyrics spoken in the Zulu language.

Tony Romo auditions live for “The Lion King” musical. pic.twitter.com/7TDVt0S3wd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2024

Bang up job as always, Tony.

Last season, Romo found himself scrutinized over what many felt was a regressing broadcasting style full of cockamamie phrases and strange noises. However, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback redeemed himself in the eyes of many during the Super Bowl by singing his way into commercial breaks at various moments.

Tony Romo singing Adele into commercial break. 🏈🎙️📺 #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/5DGkPp8czn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

Do not quit that day job, Tony.

[NFL on CBS]