Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on the CBS broadcast call for the Buffalo Bills-Denver Broncos AFC Divisional Round playoff matchup. Photo Credit: CBS Photo Credit: CBS
By Matt Clapp on

NFL on CBS color commentator Tony Romo drew plenty of criticism for his broadcasting performance during the AFC Wild Card round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. Romo later revealed that he was sick during the broadcast.

On Saturday, Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz had the CBS call for the Bills’ AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos. And Romo had a flub in the second quarter that led to plenty of mocking on social media from CBS viewers.

Romo accidentally referred to Bills quarterback Josh Allen as “Mahomes” after Allen had a long run in the second quarter.

Here’s a sampling of social media calling out the blunder:

Did he just call him Mahomes

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 2:15 PM

Now, in fairness to Romo, CBS had just shown a graphic featuring Mahomes (in reference to Allen’s playoff history) right before the play, with Nantz mentioning “Mahomes” a few times in response to that graphic. Understandably, it was still on Romo’s mind.

So, we’ll chalk this one up to more of a funny (and some would say fitting, with Romo’s affinity for each Allen and Mahomes) gaffe rather than one to really criticize Romo for.

