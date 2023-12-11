Photo credit: CBS

Tony Romo is enthusiastic about football. Tony Romo is really enthusiastic about Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

When most football fans and analysts start to waver on Allen or the Bills, expect Romo to double and triple down on one of this favorite teams to watch. Allen might be leading the NFL in interceptions, but when Romo watches, he’s hard-pressed to find many mistakes.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback had the pleasure of watching Allen on Sunday afternoon when the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were featured on CBS. While most people might see Allen nearly get sacked before dangerously flipping the ball across the line of scrimmage as an example of why Buffalo has struggled this season, Romo lauded the play as winning football.

Tony Romo really likes Josh Allen and the 7-6 Buffalo Bills. “They could get way up there. They could be playing at home if they win out.” pic.twitter.com/hZhOTEykUK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023



“I know it’s a throw that doesn’t look good, Jim,” Romo admitted to Jim Nantz before he boldly declared, “But that is how you win.”

Kudos to Allen for avoiding the sack and refraining from building on his league-leading interception total. But Romo was more excited for this failed play than some analysts get after watching a quarterback throw a touchdown pass. In Romo’s defense, this “winning play” did at least come in a win for the Bills. A victory that led Romo to start dreaming about the Bills winning out.

The Bills will have home field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs, said no one this season. Enter Tony Romo.

“Buffalo winning this today, Jim, still fighting for their playoff lives,” Romo admitted. “But you never know, they could get way up there. They could be playing at home if they win out.”

Buffalo is now 7-6 on the season and still sitting on the outside looking into the playoffs. According to the New York Times’ playoff machine, the Bills playoff odds went from 17% to 39% with the win over Kansas City. But Romo jumped right over any sort of “just get in” mantra and went next level as he dreamt about home-field for Buffalo.

Last week, head coach Sean McDermott was destined to be fired, trade rumors were sending Allen to the New York Giants to reunite with Brian Daboll, and any playoff talk would have garnered a Jim Mora-like response. But one win against Kansas City changed all of that. Playoffs?! You kidding me? Just playoffs?! Romo’s hoping they can win every game.

[CBS]