Everyone knows Tony Romo loves Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. But more importantly, Tony Romo cares about Josh Allen.

Late in the first quarter of Buffalo’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets Sunday afternoon, Allen jumped up from being tackled and ran off the field, calling for backup Mitchell Trubisky to sub in. And as Allen ran to the bench, Romo astutely noted something must be wrong with last season’s MVP.

“Oh my gosh, something’s wrong,” Romo said with obvious concern. “This is not OK. He would never do this. Something’s wrong, Jim. Wow.”

Allen ran off the field by his own will and didn’t appear to be seriously injured. And Allen equally didn’t look to be having an Antonio Brown moment as he went to the bench instead of the stadium tunnel. But with viewers still not sure why he was exiting the game, Romo seemed hellbent on sending all of Western New York into panic mode as he repeatedly insisted something was wrong.

Jim Nantz agreed, Allen taking himself out of the game was uncharacteristic, as it would be for any starting quarterback in the NFL. After watching Trubisky run one play for the Bills, Romo was able to keep it together. But after seeing Trubisky get back in the huddle for a second play, that’s when concern for Allen really started to set in. Mind you, Romo was aware it was likely just a nose issue for Allen by this point.

“Concern now, this is Josh Allen we’re talking about,” Romo said. “He’s still out…he wouldn’t sit out this long unless it was something.”

This long? It was two plays! And after those two plays, Allen was back on the field with his nose plugged to assume his rightful position as Romo’s quarterback.

Romo is a big Josh Allen guy, as most NFL fans are. He might be the most talented quarterback in the league and he’s fun to watch. But Romo is like, a really, really big Josh Allen guy. For Josh Allen, it was just a bloody nose, but for Tony Romo, it was something he never wants to see again. Romo was forced to watch the Buffalo Bills quarterback run off the field, and he didn’t like it.

After the game, Allen confirmed there was no need to worry about his nose, telling Tracy Wolfson, “It’s feeling great. We’re good to go.” Hopefully Allen will always be feeling great and good to go. Because who knows how Romo will react if Allen isn’t good to go.