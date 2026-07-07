Screen grab: CBS

Tony Romo has been calling Taylor Swift “Travis Kelce’s wife” for some time now, but on July 3, he found out for himself whether it’s actually true.

With the guest list running into the thousands for the celebrity wedding of the century, including the likes of Dean Blandino, much to the dismay of Will Compton, one would assume finding Romo’s name among them would be simple, especially with the wedding guest list already being picked apart for hints at where the Chiefs star starts his TV career.

Fox, Amazon, and ESPN were all well represented at the wedding, according to guest lists Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner reviewed afterward. Each of those three networks has a real opening for Kelce once he retires, whether it’s Fox’s long-vacant Jimmy Johnson chair, Amazon’s Thursday Night Football booth once Kirk Herbstreit’s deal expires after 2026, or ESPN, where his brother Jason already works. CBS and NBC don’t have that same opening, and Lerner couldn’t find anyone from either network on the guest lists he checked.

The one name attached to CBS was Tony Romo. USA Today had reported before the wedding that Romo might attend anyway, despite his incessant on-air jokes about the couple. But once the ceremony took place, nothing backed up the tip, as Romo was not spotted by any paparazzi or included on any publicly available guest lists from the entertainment media.

But despite that initial lack of confirmation, we now know that both Romo and Jim Nantz were in attendance, thanks to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, the members of the top CBS broadcast team, were present for the wedding.

By the time the wedding actually happened, Romo had been calling Swift “Kelce’s wife” for two and a half years. Romo first referred to Swift as Kelce’s “wife” during a Chiefs-Bills broadcast in December 2023. He did it again two weeks later after Kelce’s 900th career catch, and again the following month during the AFC Divisional round, this time roping in a shirtless Jason Kelce as the “brother-in-law.” Romo later admitted in a SiriusXM interview ahead of Super Bowl LVIII that the slips weren’t really accidents by that point.

Swift never seemed bothered by any of it, trading compliments with Romo in an on-field media scrum after that same AFC Championship game, and apparently inviting him to her wedding, too.