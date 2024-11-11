Photo Credit: CBS

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season has left a lot to be desired, to say the least. Following Sunday’s 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team sits at 3-6.

Fans at AT&T Stadium wanted to see a quarterback return. No, not the injured Dak Prescott. The CBS broadcast spotted fans in the stadium who wanted to see Tony Romo — who was broadcasting the game with Jim Nantz — come out of retirement to help his struggling former team.

Cowboys fans want Tony Romo to leave the CBS TV booth and return to quarterbacking. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/nkPW6JTMx7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2024

You could see Romo doing a quick “warm-up” after being asked if he was ready to go in.

Prescott will be sidelined for at least four weeks with the hamstring injury, but that’s only part of the issue. Defensively they aren’t performing and from an offensive perspective, owner Jerry Jones didn’t make as many offseason moves that could have helped the team be competitive.

A big reason was the team spent a lot of money on Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and their respective extensions. That meant not being able to sign someone like star running back Derrick Henry. He signed a two-year contract valued at up to $16 million, with $9 million guaranteed, with the Baltimore Ravens in September as a free agent.

Now, Jones has addressed specifically the lack of Henry on the team stating the bad football they are playing stretches beyond a lack of one signing.

Not sure if even a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback like Romo could save them.

