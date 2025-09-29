Photo credit: CBS

Tony Romo has made plenty of strange comments in his broadcast career, but his weird take after Lamar Jackson’s recent injury might need a place near the top of the list.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury late in the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon. With Baltimore trailing 30-13 at the time, in came backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

“We might have a little spark” – Tony Romo after Cooper Rush replaces Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/IT7Ndil88y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2025



“It didn’t look like anything severe,” Nantz said after Jackson went to the bench. “But he sits. Rush enters.”

“This should be a completely different plan,” Romo aptly noted before implying it could be a positive thing for Baltimore. “We might have a little spark.”

It’s possible for the backup quarterback to provide a spark. Jaxson Dart provided a spark by replacing Russell Wilson for the New York Giants. But Rush for Jackson? Skip Bayless might be in favor of that, but you wouldn’t expect it from Romo. Losing an MVP quarterback for any amount of time can do a lot of things to an NFL franchise, providing a spark probably isn’t one of them.

Just two weeks ago, Romo appeared devastated when Josh Allen suffered a bloody nose in the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills 30-10 win over the New York Jets. And when Mitchell Trubisky subbed in for two plays, Romo seemed more likely to predict the downfall of the NFL than he would a spark for the Bills.

To be clear, Romo didn’t seem happy about having to watch Rush take over for Jackson. Maybe he was just grasping at straws and desperately trying to sell the audience on a comeback for Baltimore with Jackson on the bench. But no one was buying Cooper Rush providing more of a spark for the Ravens than Lamar Jackson could have.