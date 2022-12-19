If you have a cut on your pinkie finger, don’t go running to Tony Romo for sympathy. Especially if you’re a professional quarterback.

During the second quarter of the Bengals comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon, CBS play-by-play voice Jim Nantz noticed Cincinnati’s quarterback Joe Burrow was being tended to by medical personnel on the sideline. Upon learning that it was due to an issue with Burrow’s pinkie nail, CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was less than sympathetic.

Tony Romo wasn't feeling sorry for Joe Burrow's pinkie finger ? ?: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/oNJRgsdJVv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2022

“Oh my gosh, we’ve gotten to the point where the pinkie is a huge deal,” Romo said sarcastically. “I never thought I’d see the day where the pinkie – you’ve got a cut on your pinkie nail and you’ve got other guys playing through broken ribs.”

“Alright, alright. You can make light of it if you want,” Nantz said, recognizing the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn’t appear to view the pinkie injury as a worthy discussion. “Let’s see how it affects his throwing. Hopefully it won’t.”

As Burrow walked back onto the field and prepared to take his first snap after suffering the broken pinkie nail, Nantz pressed Romo on the issue one more time, questioning if it could affect his throwing.

“I’m not going there,” Romo said with a chuckle. “I had a broken pinkie one time and I was able to throw the ball. So a cut on the pinkie…”

I’m not ready to call the pinkie the most valuable extremity on the human body, but a broken pinkie nail and a bloody finger on your throwing hand can’t be a good thing for NFL quarterbacks.

Romo hasn’t said too many controversial things since becoming an announcer for CBS more than five years ago, although he did put himself in some hot water last season with a cringey comment about Gisele Bündchen. But I certainly wouldn’t want to be Romo this week as he faces the angry mob of people with pinkie injuries.

[CBS Sports]