Aaron Rodgers sent a hot mic f-bomb blaring through the TV Sunday evening. And when CBS producers couldn’t cover it up, Tony Romo stepped in.

During the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers–New England Patriots matchup on CBS, Rodgers directed his team into a hurry up offense, hoping to catch the defense napping. But as his offensive line struggled to get set, Rodgers snapped at center Josh Myers for not snapping the ball fast enough.

“SNAP THE F*CKING BALL!” Rodgers screamed. Everyone watching at home heard it, which is a byproduct of the quarterback asking the crowd to quiet down when Green Bay is on offense.

Tony Romo's reaction to Aaron Rodgers' F-bomb. ??? pic.twitter.com/Mxj4KIO06u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2022

“Did you hear that?” Romo asked his play-by-play partner Jim Nantz. “He said, ‘You’ve gotta snap the ball a little quicker, guys,’” the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback added, as he attempted to casually make us all believe we didn’t hear what we just heard.

But we all heard it. And to be honest, I think we’re all immunized to Rodgers saying anything surprising at this point in his career. Rodgers is currently in his third season as a weekly guest with the Pat McAfee Show and he’s coming off a wide-ranging offseason media tour which featured stops on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Barstool’s Pardon My Take, The Joe Rogan Experience and Bill Maher’s digital show.

There’s not much else Rodgers (seen above during this game) can say to stun the masses. Certainly not an f-bomb. But that didn’t stop Romo’s amusing attempt at covering for the Packers quarterback with some of the best protection Rodgers received all day.

[Photo from Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports]