Tony Rizzo has had enough of Myles Garrett.

The ESPN Cleveland host delivered a blistering rant Monday morning after the Browns’ 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning Garrett’s leadership and calling him out for complaining about losing after signing a $160 million extension to stay in Cleveland.

Garrett met with reporters following Sunday’s game and was asked what goes through his mind when he watches opposing pass rushers get home with a lead. His response: “Must be nice.” When asked if it’s harder to keep playing with the Browns at 1-5, Garrett gave a one-word answer: “Yeah.”

Those comments set Rizzo off.

“I don’t feel sorry for Myles Garrett. Stop with this crap. He’s not a leader. He’s a hired gun, here for money. And he wanted to leave your city and your team. End of story,” Rizzo said on his eponymous show. “What goes through your mind? I don’t know, every Friday when the direct deposit goes into my checking account. That’s what goes through my mind.”

Rizzo pointed to Garrett’s lack of production against Pittsburgh as evidence that the praise has gotten out of hand. Garrett finished Sunday’s game with zero sacks, zero quarterback hits, and two tackles. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense recorded six sacks and kept Cleveland out of the end zone.

“The ass-kissing of this guy is insane,” Rizzo continued. “Myles Garrett was a no-show yesterday. He never plays well against the Steelers — rarely. Myles, where the hell were you yesterday? That’s my question. I don’t give a crap how many sacks Myles Garrett has. I’m not here for Myles Garrett. I want to win.”

The criticism comes months after Garrett requested a trade during the offseason, openly questioning whether the Browns were committed to winning. Cleveland responded by making him one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history with a four-year, $160 million extension. Now six games into the season, with the Browns sitting at 1-5, Garrett is back to sounding defeated about the team’s direction.

Garrett has 13 sacks in 14 career games against the Steelers, but his impact in those matchups has been questioned. The Browns are 5-8-1 against Pittsburgh in games Garrett has played, and Sunday marked another game where he failed to make a difference when it mattered most.

Pat McAfee praised Rizzo’s rant on his show Tuesday, calling it a “Hall of Fame” moment and noting that local sports radio still serves an important role in giving voice to fan frustration.

The Browns have already traded away Joe Flacco and starting cornerback Greg Newsome II, signaling they’re looking ahead to 2026. For a player who signed a massive extension to be part of the solution, Garrett’s postgame comments suggested he’s struggling to stay engaged with another lost season unfolding.

As for Rizzo’s comments, it’s not like the longtime radio host’s sentiment is few and far between in the Dawg Pound. Whether you agree with him or not, it seems to reflect a fanbase that watched their highest-paid defender disappear against a division rival, then complain about the losing he signed up for when he took Cleveland’s money instead of forcing his way out.