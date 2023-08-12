Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Grossi caught some attention this weekend and a bit more. Grossi was caught laughing at Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York, an incident uncovered on Twitter.

“Oh no @TonyGrossi,” ESPN Cleveland posted. They included a video of the Browns and York setting up to kick a field goal. The former LSU kicker posted a 75 percent mark on kicks last year, and it doesn’t seem like his struggles are going away. York missed another kick on Friday night, a 46-yard attempt, which prompted an animated response from Grossi.

“Oh my God,” Grossi said as he let out a laugh after York missed wide right.

Grossi looked in despair as York’s struggles trickled through into the preseason on Friday night. It’s obviously not an ideal situation for him, and it’s also not the first time that a Cleveland host has gotten attention lately for something related to the Browns.

Recently, fellow ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo sounded off after he felt the Browns were being persistently disrespected. Rizzo pointed out that the Cincinnati Bengals had won the AFC North the last two years, so by that logic, it shouldn’t be out of the question that Cleveland could win it either.

But if the Browns want to compete, well, their kicking game needs to probably get better. Unfortunately, as Grossi’s reaction suggested, it’s looking anything but optimistic.

