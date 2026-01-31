Credit: Newsmax

Continuing a theme from his coaching career, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, won’t be participating in next weekend’s football championship game.

During an interview on conservative news outlet Newsmax, the outspoken Alabama senator said he will not watch Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 as it continues to get “more and more woke.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve got, uh, I call it the Woke Bowl, because we’re getting more and more woke,” Tuberville said. “And we’ve got Bad Bunny or Bad Rabbit at halftime. I’ll be watching the TPUSA halftime show. It’s just unfortunate we’ve gotten to this point.”

For Tuberville’s sake, we hope the TPUSA figures out what it’s doing with “The All-American Halftime Show.” As it currently stands, no musical acts or performers have been announced. No word on the moral compass of any bunnies or rabbits involved, either.

The NFL has stood by Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl Halftime Show performer since it was announced, though a recent report noted that at least one team owner raised concerns about how it would impact federal approval of the ESPN-NFL equity deal announced last year.