The Athletic’s Dan Pompei (right) with Tom Condon. (Courtesy of Dan Pompei)

Most sports agents are nowhere near as famous as the clients they represent. They negotiate contracts worth millions of dollars, yet most people wouldn’t recognize these powerbrokers if they passed them on the street.

For decades, Tom Condon was an exception. Best known for representing Peyton and Eli Manning, he was someone NFL fans knew by name, even if they didn’t immediately recognize his face. The now-retired Condon was more than an agent, though.

The Athletic’s Dan Pompei recently profiled the 73-year-old who is battling health problems that could be Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a brain disorder. We spoke with Pompei about his illuminating story and what he learned from it.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

How did this story idea come about?

Dan Pompei: “I had known Tom for years and had dealt with him in a reporter-agent relationship. He was always very helpful to me. I knew a lot about him. He always had many of the league’s premier players as clients. Anyone doing national NFL stories had at least some knowledge of him, if not a relationship with him. I knew he wasn’t working as an agent anymore and that his son was really taking over for him…

“I’d heard that he was having some health challenges in recent years, which piqued my interest. I thought there could be a really good story there, looking at his life and career.”

Was this a challenging interview due to Tom Condon’s health?

“I want to say this in a gentle way. He can communicate his thoughts. His memories are a little spotty. He tends to speak in short sentences, so it’s not like he’s going to be expansive in his answers. The good thing about being with him is that you look into his eyes, see the human being, and connect with the human being. There was a recognition that he knew me, and that was kind of cool. I was able to speak with his wife, Bowen was there for the interview, and so was his longtime trainer, Eric (Beisel). I was able to do a lot of research about his career, get a lot of information from other people, and fill in a lot of blanks.”

Free to all: He was head slapped by Mean Joe Greene, hobnobbed with Howard Cosell, squared off with Pete Rozelle, took Arthur Blank’s last dollar, and ate all of Peyton Manning’s wedding shrimp. These days, amidst some struggles, he’s enjoying what he can. https://t.co/oho2pBPhhV — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) May 20, 2026

Why is Tom Condon an important figure in NFL history?

“He was one of the most powerful agents in any sport. He represented 79 first-round picks, and another 23 players (who later signed with him) were drafted in the first round. Beyond that, he was a labor leader who was a critical force in ending the 1982 strike. He was one of Gene Upshaw’s closest confidants. For 25 years, while Gene was Executive Director of the NFLPA and Tom had a strong voice, a lot happened there. He helped start the NFL Coaches Association. He was even involved in stadium issues, helping the Chiefs and Royals get their stadium. He did so much that went beyond just being an agent.”

What would you consider the most fascinating detail in your story?

“A lot of them were like little things, like he had dinner at Howard Cosell’s penthouse. Or, when he went back with Eli Manning after a game, there was a guy trying to break into Eli’s house. He chased him and pinned him down. Or, he could compute a complicated contract like Drew Brees’ in his head, which is wild. I couldn’t quote everything. I had so much information. There was one general manager who told me he thought (Condon) was the smartest agent he had ever dealt with because he could do things like that.”

What is his life like on a day-to-day basis now?

“Well, it’s tricky to actually diagnose Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. Initially, he was told he had it, and then they said, ‘Well, the science was kind of shifting on how to diagnose this.’ Can you have a definitive diagnosis? We can’t say definitively. What we can say is he’s got these symptoms. He’s got memory loss. He’s got balance loss. He needs a wheelchair, and he’s got some speech issues. He takes speech therapy. It’s not the kind of sickness that should shorten his life. That’s the good news. They’re hoping that with therapy, he can make strides. He’s still very strong, and there’s still a twinkle in his eye. Some people who’ve had a lot taken from them physically sometimes lose a little zest for life. From what I can tell, Tom Condon is still a powerhouse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Pompei (@dan.pompei)

Since he was an NFL player, is there concern that he might also have CTE?

“We’re into science now. What we know is that both conditions can be caused by head trauma. I don’t think there’s necessarily a connection between the two issues. That’d be a better question for a doctor. You’re talking about two things that, I guess, it’s not surprising that a former football player who played 12 years in the league (might have)….

“Any former football player who has been through health issues and memory problems, challenges, that’s got to be a suspicion.”

How would you describe his determination throughout his life?

“He was doubted every step of the way and became a long-term starter with the Chiefs. I think that perseverance, that resilience, that determination he showed in his playing career surfaced again in his work as an agent and in all the things he did in his post-playing days, and I think it’s showing up again now, because clearly, he’s got a warrior spirit as he goes through these challenges he’s dealing with.”

What has the reaction been since your story was published?

“I would say it has been one of the stories I’ve written that has gotten the most responses from people in the business. I’ve heard from media people and from people who worked with Tom, whether they were contract negotiators, general managers, or scouts, because he had some influence in the league and touched so many people. A lot of people had really profound respect for him. A lot of people didn’t know what he’s going through now. The response was pretty incredible.”

This is a beautiful and gut-wrenching article about one of the game’s true icons. https://t.co/iyO1ZXz0xy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2026

You’re a Hall of Fame voter. Are any agents enshrined in Canton?

“There are none in the Hall of Fame now, but I think if there were to be one, he’d be a great candidate. There are some others, too, who have been real pioneers in the agent realm, but I think Tom, given the multi-pronged way he impacted the NFL, would be an ideal contributor for induction.”

What’s the key takeaway you hope people get from your story?

“He would have been a really interesting story if he hadn’t had these health challenges later in his life, just because of everything he did. There was so much I didn’t know. He’s got an incredible story, but when you add the other element, he becomes very relatable. When he was this incredible agent and player, he was almost like a superhero. It’s just unbelievable. But now we see that we can relate to him because we’re all human. We’re all flesh and blood.”