Credit: Pizza Hut, Jonathan Lin/Wikimedia Commons

During his playing career, Tom Brady developed a reputation for being a bit extreme in his commitment to clean and healthy eating. But even he has his limits.

Now in his “give me money, and I’ll say whatever you want” era, he’s doing things a little differently.

Since retiring from the NFL (until the next time), Brady has rarely had a month go by without being announced as a spokesperson, investor, or pitchman for something new. How he finds the time while also working as a Fox broadcaster and owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who knows?

But while some of his ventures are aligned with technology and longevity, he’s also been unafraid to hawk junk food at will. The former quarterback has done ads or promotions for Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, and Ferrero North America — maker of Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Butterfinger.

That’s quite the change of pace for a guy who once said soda and sugary cereals are “poison for kids.” Nowadays, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Brady chug a soda or a bowl of Froot Loops so long as the check cleared.

“I think it’s moderation in all things,” Brady told CNBC’s Alex Sherman in an interview that will be released Thursday. “I think there’s probably been people who have gone overboard with the kind of rigidity of my lifestyle or diet. I have kids, and I have Halloweens and birthday parties, and we’re like a normal family.”

Perhaps he’s turned over a new leaf when it comes to sweet treats, but Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. So when he was asked what his guilty pleasure was, he replied, “Tic Tacs.”

Tic Tacs are, of course, a Ferrero product.