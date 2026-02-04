Credit: FS1

By all accounts, the New England Patriots dynasty will go 0-for-2 on inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft reportedly falling short in their first year of eligibility.

Tom Brady is starting to wonder if he might end up making that 0-for-3.

The NFL world was shaken when news broke last week that Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as a head coach of the Patriots, was not going into the Hall. This week, it was reported that Kraft, the owner who oversaw that dynasty, had also fallen short in his quest to be inducted.

While the whole situation says less about Belichick and Kraft than it does about the arcane way that the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee votes, it has raised questions about whether or not Tom Brady, the quarterback of those Super Bowl-winning squads, will also get snubbed when it’s his turn in 2028.

For his part, while Brady doesn’t outwardly seem concerned about the whole drama, he somewhat jokingly referenced his situation on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“To me, it’s not a matter, just like Bill, of if they’re going to get in, it’s just when they’re going to get in,” Brady told Cowherd. “They’re tremendous at what they’ve done in the league. And maybe it’s not trending so well for ex-Patriots. Maybe I should be a little concerned here. But I think at some point this thing is going to go in everybody’s direction the right way.”

It’s true that all three of them are likely to be inducted sooner rather than later. There’s no denying their accomplishments (though some question whether an owner deserves such an honor). It’s really more a question of whether we think the current voting structure makes sense when accomplished people can’t make it on their first try.