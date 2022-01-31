Tom Brady was the main storyline on Saturday, with Adam Schefter reporting he would retire, Brady’s camp issuing a denial, and then plenty of debate from there.

The rumors/reports/etc. even made their way into Peyton Manning’s SNL cameo. Now, Brady is set to make his weekly appearance with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on SiriusXM tonight. The satellite radio show debuted this season, with Brady and Fitzgerald breaking down the weekend NFL games alongside veteran broadcaster Gray.

This will be Brady’s first media appearance since the retirement story broke, and considering SiriusXM put out a special release today it’s possible Brady could announce in either direction. (He’s almost certainly retiring, to be clear, and the pushback on Saturday was about maintaining control of the narrative and timing, but here we are.)

Via SiriusXM:

A new episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray debuts tonight at a special time.

This is obviously a very friendly setting for Brady, and if he doesn’t want to talk about retirement he certainly won’t be pressed into it beyond a cursory inquiry. (And, almost certainly, this will come up before the show, too. It’s not going to be an ambush.) But it’s hard to imagine the subject won’t come up at all, and it will at the very least be interesting to see if Brady addresses the reporting over the weekend.

