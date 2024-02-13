Photo Credit: CBS

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVIII, much has been said about Travis Kelce’s outburst at Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during the first half. While the two have been pretty mum about what transpired and calmer heads have prevailed, that’s not to say that people still aren’t getting their takes off regarding Kansas City’s All-Pro tight end and boyfriend to Taylor Swift.

While we’ve seen some put off Kelce’s blow-up to a heat-of-the-moment battle during the height of the season’s biggest game on the sport’s biggest stage, few have defended his actions. That is except Tom Brady, whose passion shined a few too many times during his well-accomplished NFL career.

Brady, who played in a few Super Bowls in his day, absolved Kelce of any wrongdoing and didn’t see much wrong with Kelce bumping his head coach. He said as much on his Sirius XM Show Let’s Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“There’s always little family issues, and of course, I don’t mind seeing it ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high,” Brady said via the New York Post. “You are definitely not centered and balanced. You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win.

“So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back. And I actually think coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, ’cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.’ And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability.”

Following Kansas City’s 25-22 triumph, Reid told ESPN that Kelce apologized and embraced him. However, Kelce declined to disclose the specifics of their conversation, stating he preferred to keep it private.

Fitzgerald, echoing Brady’s sentiment, emphasized stronger conflicts with loved ones, drawing on his frequent arguments with his brother. He attributed this to shared history and understanding, mentioning Reid’s deep connection with Kelce. The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver said that he believes this level of depth allows loved ones to handle even the most intense of disagreements.

“It speaks to the self-confidence that coach Reid has in himself, too, ’cause he doesn’t take that personally at all,” Brady added. “He doesn’t look at that and feel like someone offended him. He takes it for what it is and, doesn’t make it more than it is and doesn’t see someone trying to belittle him. Travis is not trying to do any of those things. He’s just trying to be fired up and stay in the moment.”

