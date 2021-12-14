Tom Brady has been many things in his career but a speedster on the ground is not one of them. For all his records and Super Bowl victories, Brady has only ever amassed more than 100 rushing yards in a season three times, and even then it was just barely. Not that he’s needed to make too many things happen on his feet.

This past Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Buffalo Bills 33-27 in overtime. The game was notable for Brady as he overtook Drew Brees for the most completions in NFL history and also threw the 700th touchdown pass of his career, playoffs included. But what most people will likely remember from the game was the way Brady make use of his ground game.

Brady had seven carries for 16 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the game, including multiple runs where he was able to scramble for first downs, even making a couple of defenders miss along his way. The uncharacteristic rushing attack caught the attention of head coach Bruce Arians, who said afterward “That’s enough of that s—.”

Something else caught Tom Brady’s attention after the game. A specific comment by CBS commentator Tony Romo who was discussing the way Brady uses his eyes to confuse defenders since there’s no way he can do that with his feet.

Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021

“So I was rewatching the broadcast last night,” said Brady. “And I heard Tony say…

‘Tom does that in the pocket all day long,” said Romo. “That’s the same thing he does to move people with his eyes. Cuz he’s slow, right? He can’t actually make someone miss.’

Brady then returned to say “So is he not watching? Because … ” And from there, Brady shows off his speedster highlights and revels in poking Romo right back.

Brady also saved a message for Peyton Manning, one-half of the ManningCast duo, who recently had the chance to become a rating adjuster for the “Madden NFL 22” and used his powers to downgrade Brady, speed and all.

“Hey EA, tell Peyton to jack my speed rating back up,” Brady said. At the very least, get his speed up to 50.

[Tom Brady]