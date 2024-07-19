An AA illustration of Tom Brady and Terrell Owens.

Former NFL great Terrell Owens rummaged that he had recently planned a comeback attempt at football. But to his dismay, someone notable “disrespected” the former star wide receiver along the way—none other than Tom Brady.

In an appearance on the Bubba Dub Show, Owens explained that in 2022, he tried to make a push to return to the league. But Brady “ignored” him, according to the Hall of Famer, and his attempt was thwarted.

“Tom Brady ignored me. The year that AB went crazy,” Owens recalled. He mentioned that the team “just needed somebody” to give them something after Antonio Brown’s bizarre tenure with Tampa Bay abruptly ended.

“I reached out to him through Randy and some other people, just to come in and play third down and red zone situations,” Owens explained. “This dude ignored me. It just shows you the lack of respect there, but then when they get in front of you, they want to act like they respect you.”

During his NFL career (and depending on who you ask, entirely), Owens, at times, had trouble connecting with his quarterbacks. A famed prognosticator once called him “Team Obliterator” for a time. Still, and perhaps in Owens’ defense, he really was that good when he played.

The media held a longstanding grudge against him, which stifled his chances of entering the Hall of Fame for a time. And even at age 50, he takes himself and his workouts extremely seriously.

But that wasn’t enough for Brady. So it goes.

Brady will move to the booth this season. He will join Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews as Fox Sports’ lead color commentator.

[Bubba Dub Show]