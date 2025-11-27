Credit: NFL on Fox

Tom Brady is many things, but above everything else, he is an intense competitor.

That was especially true of the Fox broadcaster when he was playing in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was well-known for his unrelenting passion and intensity on the field. To play with Brady was to know that he wasn’t going to let up for a second. The responsibility was yours to meet him at greatness, not the other way around.

That also apparently goes for children.

Back in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, Brady took part in a pregame segment in which he threw passes to young Kansas City Chiefs fans. True to form, Brady absolutely zipped the football at a small child, who, understandably, was unable to make the catch and keep possession.

On Thanksgiving, a well-dressed Brady joined the Fox NFL pregame crew once more for some passing festivities. This time, Brady was tasked with throwing to young Detroit Lions fans. Before he did, however, host Curt Menafee reminded the former QB about that ill-fated pass attempt from Week 2.

True to form, the quarterback had no sympathy.

“The last time you did this, Week 2, we were in Kansas City,” said Menafee. “We had you throw to some kids. Here’s a look. Remember when you did this, this little eight-year-old kid. You fired it at him!”

“Hey, I’m sorry not sorry,” said Brady. “Catch the damn ball.”

However, we think Brady might have been a little sorry because the passes he threw on Thanksgiving were much lighter, making for easy catches by these young football fans.

Say what you will about Brady, but he’s always true to himself. And if your kid ever has the chance to catch a pass from him, make sure they’re wearing gloves.

Also, this is clearly a Hall of Fame quarterback thing, as it was eerily reminiscent of Peyton Manning’s infamous United Way SNL sketch.