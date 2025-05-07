Photo credit: Impaulsive

Tom Brady won’t tolerate Skip Bayless accusing him of playing a role in Shedeur Sanders’ surprising slide in the NFL Draft.

Brady joined the Impaulsive podcast this week with hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. During the interview, Brady was asked about Sanders falling to the fifth round of the draft last month.

“There’s…I…I – it’s a good question,” Brady stammered before admitting, “I wasn’t part of any evaluation process or to see that.”

Majlak quickly interjected to note, “Skip Bayless says otherwise.”

“I know, well, everyone’s got every, you know…” Brady said with a shoulder shrug before putting hot take culture in media on blast. “That’s the problem with media is everyone can just say whatever the f**k they want and get away with it. And it’s kind of unfortunate because there actually used to be a lot of integrity in media and there’s way less now because everyone needs crazy voices to get heard.

“It actually probably hurts a lot of relationships which is not the goal of broadcasting. It should be to develop and cultivate and solve problems and rather than the critiques, I want people to offer solutions.”

Prior to the draft, Bayless championed Sanders as the best quarterback prospect, claiming he should be the first overall pick. As Sanders slid to the fifth round, Bayless was aghast that even Brady’s Las Vegas Raiders would pass on the quarterback.

It is now pretty clear Tom Brady – who mentored Shedeur – told the Raiders NOT to take Shedeur. Duly noted. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 26, 2025



“It is now pretty clear Tom Brady – who mentored Shedeur – told the Raiders NOT to take Shedeur,” Bayless tweeted during the draft.

Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders. Brady has also been a mentor to Sanders since high school. Recently, a clip resurfaced of Brady advising Sanders to “get his ass in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible.”

While Brady insists he wasn’t part of the draft evaluation process, that claim is a reversal from head coach Pete Carroll previously saying the Raiders mission is to “build this football team up around the quarterback position,” adding “we’re going to lean on Tom as much as we possibly can.” Even general manager John Spytek recently told The Athletic, “When we are looking at quarterback, we’d have to be fools not to involve him,” regarding Brady.

Considering those statements from the Raiders head coach and general manager on wanting Brady to help evaluate the quarterback position, it’s reasonable to assume they asked for his opinion on Sanders when building their draft board. That doesn’t prove Bayless’ theory that Brady told the Raiders “NOT to take Shedeur.” Nor does it put any blame on Brady for Sanders’ draft slide. But it does contrast with Brady’s claim that he had no involvement in the evaluation process.