Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Tom Brady’s claim that he didn’t have a “dog in the fight” before Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks may have just been a smokescreen.

Brady irked Patriots fans and former players when he preached neutrality ahead of Super Bowl LX. Saying he had “no dog in the fight” when the team he led to six Super Bowl victories was playing in the game was considered a bit of a slight. Maybe it was because of his role with the NFL on Fox, maybe it was because he’s part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, or maybe it’s because he didn’t want the truth to come out.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald appeared on The Dan Patrick Show this week, where he was asked to name someone who offered advice before Super Bowl LX that might be considered a surprise.

If this doesnt piss you off as a Patriots fan you are dead on this inside. Im not going to say who they are saying gave a ton of advice to the Seahawks before the Superbowl but the guy has a statue in front of our stadium. What a joke pic.twitter.com/MeCxsrbVoN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 10, 2026

“John Harbaugh and I talked,” Macdonald admitted without hesitation. “He was great. Probably can’t mention one guy that really helped us out that had some conflict of interest.”

Patrick guessed Bill Belichick, which Macdonald quickly denied, noting he doesn’t have much of a relationship with the current UNC football coach. The denial sparked rampant speculation and assumptions that the “one guy” who “had some conflict of interest” in helping the Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl LX was Tom Brady.

The timing of Brady allegedly advising Macdonald and the Seahawks makes sense, given that he was in the process of hiring their offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, as the next head coach of the Raiders. Brady also called the NFC Championship Game for Fox two weeks earlier, during which he would have spent time with Macdonald in production meetings in the preceding days.

While Brady advising the Seahawks might seem logical, the question now is whether it was a conflict of interest, especially considering his roles with Fox and the Raiders. Macdonald appeared to think it might be, although that was likely more about Brady’s assumed allegiance to the Patriots and less about the conflict-of-interest accusations that have faced the NFL on Fox analyst in recent years.